You probably already know this but the biggest horse racing of the year will take place this weekend.

The Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase will take place at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, April 8 at 5.15pm.

Forty runners will take on the daunting obstacle of 30 fences over the four and a half mile course including these famous fences:

Becher's Brook: The most famous fence on the Aintree course is named after Captain Becher who fell at this fence. It may not be the biggest, at 4 ft 10 fence with a 5 foot 6 inch brook. The experienced jockeys will take their horses wide as the drop is less, the wider you jump the fence.

Valentine's Brook: Named after a horse that allegedly jumped it backwards in 1840. More likely, the horse spun around in mid-air to create the optical illusion that its hind legs landed first.

The Chair: This is the biggest fence in the National at 6 ft with a 5 ft 2 in ditch.

Canal Turn: As the name suggests, horses must take a sharp turn to the left after jumping this fence so they don't lose ground to other runners.

Which TV channel is the Grand National 2016 on?

For the first time ever, the race will be shown on ITV after they bought the broadcasting rights for racing.

The race has been broadcast on TV since 1960 and was exclusive to the BBC until 2012 when Channel 4 took over.

Talksport will also broadcast it live on the radio.

Which horses are running?

The 40 horses set to start the race are yet to be selected. They are chosen from 110 horses that have entered and been assigned a weight.

Trainers can withdraw entries as they see fit, with the final field being decided on Thursday and Friday.

Which horses are the favourites for The Grand National?

According to Paddy Power these ten horses are currently the favourites, although it is likely to change.

Vieux Lion Rouge 10/1

Definitly Red 10/1

Blaklion 12/1

More Of That 12/1

One For Arthur 14/1

The Last Samuri 14/1

Cause Of Causes 14/1

Pleasant Company 14/1

Ucello Conti 14/1

Saphir Du Rheu 16/1

Who won last year?

Rule the World, ridden by David Mullins and trained by Mouse Morris triumphed at odds of 33/1.

Can I still get Grand National 2017 tickets?

There are a few tickets available for the Steeplechase area of the race course. These cost £27 and are available here .

For other days of the festival there are still a number of tickets available - but expect them to sell out quickly.