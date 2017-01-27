Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student-run events company from the University of Chester is inviting people to don their cowboy hats, dust off their boots and join them for an evening of barn dancing fun to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Taking place at St Mary’s Creative Space, Chester, tomorrow (Friday), the Alder Hey Hoedown has been organised by Eventions, a company formed by second year event management students.

The Country and Western event will also include a live band, dancing led by an instructor, hot food, a themed photo station, as well as access to a licensed bar and a raffle.

A prize will be awarded to the person with the best Country and Western outfit.

Hannah Robinson, a member of the Eventions team, said: “We are really excited to be organising the Alder Hey Hoedown for such a worthwhile cause. We hope to see the local community come together to support our event to help raise as much money as possible for the amazing work that goes on at Alder Hey.”

Head of community fundraising at Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Cath Harding, added: “We’re delighted the Eventions team at the University of Chester is supporting Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

“All monies raised at the event will help to build our brand new research facility on site at Alder Hey which will help us to create safer, better medicines for children and research childhood diseases including cancer, juvenile diabetes and lupus.”

The event will run from 6.30-10.30pm. Tickets are £10 per person from http://eventions17.wixsite.com/mysite or email Eventions at: eventions17@outlook.com