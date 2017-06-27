Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fantastic evening was had by all at the Under the Stars 1539 event on the roof terrace at 1539 at Chester Racecourse.

The evening was all about Cheshire glamour and style with couture designed dresses from Chester fashion designer Matthew O’Brien, beautiful shoes from Hoity Toity in Tarporley, the launch of new pieces by VIXI Jewellery, treatments from Elemis, Debenhams, occasion-wear from Watchnation in Hoole, unique gifts from Festive Glories and make up from Lizzie Griffiths and Helen Young.

Created to celebrate VIXI Jewellery becoming a finalist for the 2017 UK Jewellery Awards, this fundraising event raised more than £1,300 on the evening for the Chester charity BIRD (Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Development).

Organisers Lucy Stuchbury from Chester BIRD and Suzanne Robinson from VM and Events Ltd were delighted to welcome the new Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels and BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin who was one of the models for the evening alongside Carly Scott and Tori Sharp.

The three stunning models all wore Matthew O’Brien couture dresses, Hoity Toity shoes and VIXI Jewellery.

Lucy Stuchbury said: “What a stunning setting it was! Thank you to everyone who supported the event and helped raise so much for the charity.”