Geordie Shore’s Scotty T made some Helsby High School students’ prom night even more unique.

The reality TV star dropped in on their pre-party plans in Frodsham before the Year 13 leavers ball.

Colin Mccool had organised it for his son Daniel Mccool and his mates.

Photographer Duncan Cowley was there to capture the moment and said the surprise guest was ‘superb’.

Scotty then personally dropped the boys off at the prom at the Double Tree Hotel in Hoole in his sports car.

The Geordie Shore cast member, whose real name is Scott Timlin, also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.