Gary Barlow is ready to start his search for new talent to follow in Take That's footsteps.

The Frodsham-born superstar will lead the judging panel on Let It Shine which starts on BBC One this Saturday (January 7).

The show will search for five boys to form a band and perform the songs of Take That in a new stage show which will tour the UK later this year.

They are looking for a group with 'the charisma, showmanship and stage presence the boy band became so famous for'.

Gary said: "I want someone to shock me. I want someone I haven’t even thought of – and that’s the exciting thing.

"We’ve got 25 years of Take That music which documents our life together and a lot of other people’s lives.

"There's a brand new story, no one knows about that yet, but the one thing we needed was a group and that’s where this show comes in."

Let It Shine will be presented by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc.

Gary is joined on the judging panel by singer Dannii Minogue, former Spandau Ballet member Martin Kemp and Glee star Amber Riley.

The Take That singer believes they have 'got the chemistry right' between the judges.

He said: "I didn’t want it to be a pantomime, I wanted the judges to be making good critiques.

"If they’ve got nothing to say then they don’t say anything.

"It’s a hard balance, because of course you want the show to be entertaining - but at the same time you want the contestants to learn and feel like they have taken something away."

Let It Shine will go up against The Voice, which has switched to ITV, for viewers on Saturday night. The first episode will be shown on BBC One at 7pm.

