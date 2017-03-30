Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That star Gary Barlow has defended saying "nothing much happens" in his hometown of Frodsham - declaring that is the exact reason why he loves it!

Indeed, Gary loves Frodsham so much he revealed he returned home just last weekend, to go for a walk up Frodsham Hill with his mum.

Fans will be kicking themselves that they missed his visit, which he took on a break from his hectic schedule with Take That at the moment.

Gary was speaking on a break from rehearsals for new Take That musical The Band, which heads on a UK tour from September. And he revealed that a section of the show, which has been written by his fellow Frodsham-born friend Tim Firth, is inspired by Frodsham Hill.

Gary said: "I was back home on Sunday (March 26) with my mum, walking around Frodsham Hill.

"There's a bit in the show where the characters stand on a hill. And for me and Tim, Frodsham Hill is where we both grew up.

"Me and my mum stood on the sandstone bit, it's where a poignant moment in the musical takes place."

We reported earlier this week that Gary said: "I grew up in Frodsham, not a lot happens there. It made me... the lights change now and again but that is just about it."

When asked about those comments, Gary laughed: "Yes, that's right the lights only change every now and again. It's bloody brilliant, that's why I go back!"

Gary, along with all his Take That bandmates Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, are all producers on the new musical, The Band, which they are excited to see on the stage.

Gary said: “When you see it you’ll go wow!"

Tickets for The Band musical go on sale on Monday, April 3 at noon.