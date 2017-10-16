Your pictures of the red sun over Chester

What's OngalleryYour pictures of the red sun over ChesterThe eerie red glow is due to the effects of ex-Hurricane OpheliaSallie Ehlen15:06, 16 OCT 2017Updated15:10, 16 OCT 2017Marie Bradley took this picture of the red sky (Image: Marie Bradley)1 of 9Marie Bradley took a close up picture of the red sky (Image: Marie Bradley)2 of 9Andy Scargill's picture of the red sky (Image: Andy Scargill)3 of 9Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester and Ellesmere Port (Image: Dale Miles)4 of 9Reader Becky Carmichael took this picture of the sun over Chester (Image: Becky Carmichael)5 of 9Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester (Image: Jordan Carrington)6 of 9Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester (Image: @GemHQuinn)7 of 9Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester (Image: Dan Jeory)8 of 9The red sun over Saughall (Image: Tanya Bower)9 of 9More OnCheshire weather