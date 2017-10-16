Load mobile navigation
Your pictures of the red sun over Chester

The eerie red glow is due to the effects of ex-Hurricane Ophelia

  1. Marie Bradley took this picture of the red sky1 of 9
  2. Marie Bradley took a close up picture of the red sky2 of 9
  3. Andy Scargill's picture of the red sky3 of 9
  4. Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester and Ellesmere Port4 of 9
  5. Reader Becky Carmichael took this picture of the sun over Chester5 of 9
  6. Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester6 of 9
  7. Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester7 of 9
  8. Chronicle readers have been snapping the red sun and skies over Chester8 of 9
  9. The red sun over Saughall9 of 9
