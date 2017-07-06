Load mobile navigation
Upton-by-Chester High School prom 2017

Year 11 students celebrate at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa

  1. Issy Ehlen, Georgia Atherton, Hallie Brammer and Nicole Dobson1 of 48
  2. Molly Walters, Andre Thomas and Charlotte Forrest2 of 48
  3. Allysha Tushingham, Phoebe Scott, Thea Lewis, Hallie Brammer and Holly Parkinson3 of 48
  4. Millie Burns, Olivia Evans and Issy Ehlen4 of 48
  5. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 20175 of 48
  6. Ben Kelly and Hannah Poole6 of 48
  7. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 20177 of 48
  8. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 20178 of 48
  9. Becca Evans, Amelia Howe, Lucy Dodd and Lily Hobbs9 of 48
  10. Ben Gordon and Olivia Evans10 of 48
  11. Nicole Dobson and Issy Ehlen11 of 48
  12. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201712 of 48
  13. Georgia Musgrave and Adrienne Waite13 of 48
  14. Millie Burns and Charlotte Forrest with teacher Jenny Critchley14 of 48
  15. Issy Ehlen and Adam Downs15 of 48
  16. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201716 of 48
  17. Millie Burns and Beth Cartwright17 of 48
  18. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201718 of 48
  19. Charlotte Forrest and Charlotte Smith19 of 48
  20. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201720 of 48
  21. Millie Hughes and Ben Gordon21 of 48
  22. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201722 of 48
  23. Jemimah Kendall, Shannon O'Donnell, Lucy Ithell and Kim Turton23 of 48
  24. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201724 of 48
  25. Hallie Brammer and Tyla Larsen25 of 48
  26. George Page, Millie Burns, Liam Atkinson, Millie Hughes, Zac Norton-Dennis and Issy Ehlen26 of 48
  27. Media teacher Cara Seery with media students27 of 48
  28. Cody Fenlon, Sapphira Fisher, Millie Veevers, Eimeren Dizon and Charlotte Salmon28 of 48
  29. Issy Ehlen and Khadesia Sutton29 of 48
  30. Millie Burns and Charlotte Forrest with art teacher Andy McFadden30 of 48
  31. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201731 of 48
  32. Livia Mullen, Georgia Musgrave, Charlotte Forrest, Millie Burns and Issy Ehlen32 of 48
  33. Hallie Brammer and Jack Wilson33 of 48
  34. Steph Gittins, Izzy Powell, Elizabeth McMahon and Rebecca Harrison34 of 48
  35. Millie Burns and Zac Norton-Dennis35 of 48
  36. Issy Ehlen with teachers Alex Hewitt and Cara Seery36 of 48
  37. Livia Mullen and Nathan Williams37 of 48
  38. Olivia Breeze, Olivia Aylward, Deborah Nsofor, Emer Kelly and Melissa Roberts38 of 48
  39. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201739 of 48
  40. Andre Anderson and Issy Ehlen40 of 48
  41. Arriving in style41 of 48
  42. Upton-by-Chester Year 11 prom 201742 of 48
  43. Charlotte Forrest, Hannah Poole, Millie Burns and Molly Walters43 of 48
  44. Georgia Musgrave and Rocco Hewitt44 of 48
  45. Andre Thomas and Charlotte Forrest45 of 48
  46. Andre Thomas, Millie Hughes and Liam Atkinson46 of 48
  47. Sam Chesworth, Jess Cain-Kelly and Andre Thomas47 of 48
  48. Georgia Musgrave, Rocco Hewitt, George Page and Georgia Atherton48 of 48
