Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Macmillan Coffee Morning 2017

  1. St Martin's Academy, Chester1 of 15
  2. Children and staff at Newton Primary School raised £253 at the Macmillan coffee event2 of 15
  3. Ellesmere Port Cake Club raised an amazing £743 at their Macmillan Coffee Morning at the Wirral Hundred pub in Great Sutton3 of 15
  4. St Martin's Academy, Chester4 of 15
  5. Chester Grosvenor Brasserie manager Debbie Cappadona5 of 15
  6. Children at Benison Day Nursery in Eccleston made cakes and decorated gingerbread men and cup cakes to take home, they raised an incredible £3206 of 15
  7. Ceri Pimblett raised over £150 at her Macmillan Coffee Morning at her Mollington home7 of 15
  8. We joined in at the Chester Chronicle8 of 15
  9. The Macmillan Centre Big Coffee morning at the Countess of Chester Hospital9 of 15
  10. Children at Benison Day Nursery in Eccleston made cakes and decorated gingerbread men and cup cakes to take home, they raised an incredible £32010 of 15
  11. Staff at Wejo in Tattenhall11 of 15
  12. Delicious cakes on offer at 49 Watergate12 of 15
  13. Children at Benison Day Nursery in Eccleston made cakes and decorated gingerbread men and cup cakes to take home, they raised an incredible £32013 of 15
  14. The Macmillan Centre Big Coffee morning at the Countess of Chester Hospital14 of 15
  15. The Chester Grosvenor Hotel raised a staggering £120015 of 15
More On
Chester CathedralChester Cathedral chorister will perform Walking in the Air solo at The Snowman screening
This will be the fourth year the popular animated film has been screened at the Cathedral
ChesterChester Storyhouse unveils cast for its first ever Christmas show
Theatre will stage the world's first adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Secret Seven
LlangollenWin hamper of goodies from Llangollen Food Festival
Five runner-up prizes of tickets to the event also to be won
Restaurants in ChesterChester's newest supper club to launch next month
Olive Tree Brasserie will host Houmous and House Music on October 14
Chester RacecourseChester Racecourse welcomes school children for behind the scenes tours
Pupils invited along as part of educational Racing to School initiative
MacmillanChester raises a cuppa for Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser
Gallery of pictures from Friday's charity extravaganza
What's On NewsMacmillan Coffee Morning 2017
UptonChester chippy has been named one of the UK's top 10 newcomers
Popular new business is 'frying high' in a national fish and chip competition
Grosvenor Shopping CentreLove Island stars will meet fans at Grosvenor Shopping Centre this week
Scott Thomas and Mike Thalassitis will pose for selfies at student shopping night
Britain's Got TalentBritain's Got Talent finalist Beau Dermott organises fundraising gig
Liverpool concert is in aid of Cancer Research UK following her father's own diagnosis  
SaltneyMobile phone charger warning issued after two house fires
Firefighters tackled bedroom blazes in Saltney and Flint
ChesterA giant new IKEA store is opening- and it's only an hour's drive from Chester
The £60million store will be the second largest in the country
Chester & Cheshire NewsAldi launches own-brand 'Slimming World' meals - with even fewer calories than the original
And they're cheaper too
Delamere ForestRejected Delamere Forest cabin scheme goes to appeal
Council unanimously refused 67-cabin holiday park but Forestry Commission is now appealing
Chester FCChester FC draw Kidderminster Harriers in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Blues will head to Aggborough on Saturday, October 14
MacmillanChester raises a cuppa for Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser
Gallery of pictures from Friday's charity extravaganza
Bishop Heber High SchoolLiverpool FC starlet Ben Woodburn named Wales Young Player of the Year
And there's also a special award for ex-Chester player and manager Ian Rush
Cheshire ConstabularyScam warning after crooks target parents with fake text messages
Fraudsters are sending out distressing messages
What's On NewsMacmillan Coffee Morning 2017
CourtsChester hospital porter imprisoned over historic sex offences against a child
Ellesmere Port man found guilty after trial at Chester Crown Court  
Top Stories
CourtsChester hospital porter imprisoned over historic sex offences against a child
Ellesmere Port man found guilty after trial at Chester Crown Court  
Cheshire ConstabularyScam warning after crooks target parents with fake text messages
Fraudsters are sending out distressing messages
Ellesmere PortHeartbroken family pay tribute to 'best kid you could ever imagine' who died in car crash
Hundreds of people have visited a memorial set up in honour of 22-year-old Jack Neil from Little Sutton
VauxhallEllesmere Port built Astra cars head down under
New kid on the block is packed with technology
Traffic and TravelStrike action hits Merseyrail network today and Thursday
Limited service on Wirral line connecting into Liverpool
Britain's Got TalentBritain's Got Talent finalist Beau Dermott organises fundraising gig
Liverpool concert is in aid of Cancer Research UK following her father's own diagnosis  
M56Journeys could be affected after road traffic collision on M56
The incident is ongoing
Saltney FerrySaltney Ferry robbery and kidnapping claim turned out to be false
Uniformed officers, detectives, armed police, dog handlers and the intelligence unit were called to investigate
FrackingGreen Party leader urges University of Chester to back renewables not fracking
National party leader objects to plans for fracking research centre at university's Thornton Science Park
Delamere ForestRejected Delamere Forest cabin scheme goes to appeal
Council unanimously refused 67-cabin holiday park but Forestry Commission is now appealing
ChesterA giant new IKEA store is opening- and it's only an hour's drive from Chester
The £60million store will be the second largest in the country
Chester FCChester FC draw Kidderminster Harriers in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Blues will head to Aggborough on Saturday, October 14
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay