Chester Raft Race 2017

Almost 30 rafts took part in the annual event on the River Dee

  1. Chester Raft Race1 of 19
  2. Old Harkers Arms raft was a replica of Donald Campbells ill fated Bluebird2 of 19
  3. Staff and regulars from Bar Number 15 entered a raft to raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in memory of Jacqeline Jones3 of 19
  4. Flyboarder Jay St John4 of 19
  5. Chester Raft Race5 of 19
  6. SP Energy Networks had nine teams taking part in Sunday's Chester Raft Race6 of 19
  7. Chester Raft Race7 of 19
  8. Peacock Garage raft Top Trump with a lifelike Donald Trump8 of 19
  9. Chester Raft Race9 of 19
  10. Winners - The Crocky Trail10 of 19
  11. Bar Number 15 entered a raft to raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in memory of Jacqeline Jones11 of 19
  12. Chester Raft Race12 of 19
  13. Chester Raft Race13 of 19
  14. Chester Raft Race14 of 19
  15. Chester Raft Race15 of 19
  16. Chester Raft Race16 of 19
  17. SP Energy Networks had nine teams taking part in Sunday's Chester Raft Race17 of 19
  18. Bar Number 15 entered a raft to raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in memory of Jacqeline Jones18 of 19
  19. Chester Raft Race19 of 19
