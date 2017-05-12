Chester Races 2017: A rainy Chester City Day

What's OngalleryChester Races 2017: A rainy Chester City DayA gallery of photos of the final day of the Boodles May Festival ShareByLeah Jones14:57, 12 MAY 2017Updated16:28, 12 MAY 2017Racegoers shelter from the rain during day three of the Chester May Festival (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)1 of 12Racegoers watch the action as the rain falls at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)2 of 12People enjoying a drink in the rain at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)3 of 12Racegoers shelter from the rain during day three of the Chester May Festival (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images))4 of 12Dougie Costello riding Sound Advice (yellow) win The Crabbies Earl Grosvenor Handicap Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)5 of 12Action from the Crabbie's Earl Grosvenor Handicap (Class 2) during day three of the Chester May Festival (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)6 of 12A general view as runners turn into the straight at Chester Racecourse on the final day of Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)7 of 12Racegoers watch the action from the stands and the street at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images))8 of 12Ryan Moore ridng Cliffs Of Moher (C, dark blue) on their way to winning The Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)9 of 12A general view as runners turn away from the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)10 of 12David Allan riding Copper Knight win The Sustainable Group (UK) Ltd Handicap Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)11 of 12Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Western Hymn to win The Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)12 of 12