Chester Races 2017: A rainy Chester City Day

A gallery of photos of the final day of the Boodles May Festival

  1. Racegoers shelter from the rain during day three of the Chester May Festival1 of 12
  2. Racegoers watch the action as the rain falls at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day2 of 12
  3. People enjoying a drink in the rain at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day3 of 12
  4. Racegoers shelter from the rain during day three of the Chester May Festival4 of 12
  5. Dougie Costello riding Sound Advice (yellow) win The Crabbies Earl Grosvenor Handicap Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day5 of 12
  6. Action from the Crabbie's Earl Grosvenor Handicap (Class 2) during day three of the Chester May Festival6 of 12
  7. A general view as runners turn into the straight at Chester Racecourse on the final day of Chester City Day7 of 12
  8. Racegoers watch the action from the stands and the street at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day8 of 12
  9. Ryan Moore ridng Cliffs Of Moher (C, dark blue) on their way to winning The Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day9 of 12
  10. A general view as runners turn away from the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day10 of 12
  11. David Allan riding Copper Knight win The Sustainable Group (UK) Ltd Handicap Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day11 of 12
  12. Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Western Hymn to win The Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day12 of 12
