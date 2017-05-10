Load mobile navigation
Chester Races 2017 Chester Cup Day

Pictures from day one of the Boodles May Festival

  1. Comedian and TV Host Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine Martin arriving for the first day at the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse1 of 12
  2. This gentlemen makes the most of the great weather ahead of the racing2 of 12
  3. Lauren Kemp and Joel McCann from the Wirral3 of 12
  4. The view from the Eastgate Clock on Chester Cup Day4 of 12
  5. People heading down to Chester Racecourse ready for the first race5 of 12
  6. John Owen from Connah's Quay has visited 60 racecourses across the UK and Chester is his last one6 of 12
  7. Chester Racecourse is ready for the first day of the season - Boodles May Festival Chester Cup day7 of 12
  8. This couple enjoy the sunshine in a champagne bar at Chester Races8 of 12
  9. A price list at a champagne bar9 of 12
  10. Chester Racecourse is ready for the first day of the season - Boodles May Festival Chester Cup day10 of 12
  11. Racegoers take in the sunshine11 of 12
  12. Last preparations are made ahead of the first race12 of 12
