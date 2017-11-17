Load mobile navigation
Chester Christmas lights 2017

Annual Christmas lights switch-on attracts thousands to Chester

  1. CheSTAR at Chester Cathedral1 of 27
  2. Santa and fireworks on the Eastgate Clock2 of 27
  3. Twelve Days of Christmas - eleven ladies dancing3 of 27
  4. Chester Christmas lights switch on 20174 of 27
  5. Santa on the roof of the Town Hall5 of 27
  6. Chester Christmas lights switch on 20176 of 27
  7. Handbag of Harmonies7 of 27
  8. Chester Christmas lights switch on 20178 of 27
  9. Fireworks at Chester Cathedral9 of 27
  10. Chelfie10 of 27
  11. The Christmas tree at the Town Hall11 of 27
  12. Eight Maids a Milking12 of 27
  13. Huge crowds on Eastgate Street13 of 27
  14. The Town Crier, David Mitchell14 of 27
  15. Twelve Days of Christmas - eleven ladies dancing15 of 27
  16. The CheSTAR at Chester Cathedral16 of 27
  17. Chester Christmas lights switch on 201717 of 27
  18. Fireworks at Chester Cathedral18 of 27
  19. Twelve Days of Christmas - eleven ladies dancing19 of 27
  20. Chester Christmas lights switch on 201720 of 27
  21. Chester Christmas lights switch on 201721 of 27
  22. Santa on the Eastgate Clock22 of 27
  23. Twelve Days of Christmas - eleven ladies dancing23 of 27
  24. Chester Christmas market24 of 27
  25. Twelve Days of Christmas - eleven ladies dancing25 of 27
  26. Chester Christmas lights switch on 201726 of 27
  27. Handbag of Harmonies27 of 27
