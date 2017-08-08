Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Chester cat owners share their pictures on International Cat Day

Take a look at our gallery of your feline friends

  • Share
  1. Betty and Barney1 of 40
  2. Lewi2 of 40
  3. Theo3 of 40
  4. One-year-old Bella4 of 40
  5. Bure5 of 40
  6. Cleo6 of 40
  7. George came all the way from Australia where he was a shelter cat7 of 40
  8. Pickles8 of 40
  9. Jezabel and Delilah9 of 40
  10. Benjamin and Athena10 of 40
  11. Booboo is in foster care with Chester Kitty Cat Rescue and is looking for a forever home11 of 40
  12. Eric12 of 40
  13. Maisie and Holly13 of 40
  14. International Cat Day14 of 40
  15. Yogi is in foster care with Chester Kitty Cat Rescue and is looking for a forever home15 of 40
  16. Minnie and Rory16 of 40
  17. Charlie was a feral cat, found at around 12 weeks old, she's 13 years old now17 of 40
  18. Leo was a rescue kitten from Chester Kitty Cat Rescue18 of 40
  19. Cleo sitting among the garden rubbish19 of 40
  20. Three-year-old Max asleep on his cooling mat20 of 40
  21. Stormzy21 of 40
  22. Prince22 of 40
  23. Milo23 of 40
  24. Sisters Socks and Smudge aged 10 weeks24 of 40
  25. Mandy playing Monopoly25 of 40
  26. Lucy from Helsby26 of 40
  27. International Cat Day27 of 40
  28. Simon and Stevie28 of 40
  29. Daisy29 of 40
  30. Simba and Oscar30 of 40
  31. Brian loves avocado!31 of 40
  32. Shilo32 of 40
  33. Hoover33 of 40
  34. Binky from Dee Banks34 of 40
  35. Jax35 of 40
  36. Picture by @lfc4lyf8436 of 40
  37. Tansy from Dotty About Accounts37 of 40
  38. Misty38 of 40
  39. @Sian1966x tweeted this picture of her cat just hanging around on the shed roof39 of 40
  40. Marble, Cocoa and Smudge40 of 40
More On
ChesterChester cat owners share their pictures on International Cat Day
Take a look at our gallery of your feline friends
Restaurants in ChesterChester has two of the UK's top 100 restaurants outside London – and one is in the top 20
They are up there with the best the country has to offer
Ellesmere PortInternational Cat Day - Ellesmere Port
Pictures of your feline friends from Ellesmere Port
TravelWATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester RacesWhen are the Chester Races 2017 fixtures?
Full details of this year's fixtures at Chester Racecourse
A Level resultsDiscover the real cost of going to university
Essential reading for anyone due to pick up their A-level results later this month
ChesterChester cat owners share their pictures on International Cat Day
Take a look at our gallery of your feline friends
Ellesmere PortInternational Cat Day - Ellesmere Port
Pictures of your feline friends from Ellesmere Port
MorrisonsMorrisons launches the UK's largest sausage roll
Chester, Ellesmere Port and Saltney branches among those selling new fast food favourite
Chester LibraryChester Visual Arts holds official opening of iconic Pop Art exhibition
The exhibition comes from the national collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London
Traffic and TravelOverturned lorry causing delays on Cheshire roads
The HGV driver has been taken to hospital
ChesterChester cat owners share their pictures on International Cat Day
Take a look at our gallery of your feline friends
RSPCAAppeal after terminally ill dog found in Elton street
RSPCA seeking information about how the animal came to be in this sorry state  
Cheshire ConstabularyCheshire Police appeal after attempted break-in at Peckforton
Police want to question 'whistling' man seen knocking at door just days earlier
Chester FCThree danger men for AFC Fylde who could hurt Chester FC
The Coasters will be looking to make it a miserable curtain raiser for the Blues this evening
Chester MarketChester MP persuades public to use Chester Market in new video that has gone viral
The MP explores the market - and even gets a manicure!
Chester FCChester FC v AFC Fylde: LIVE updates from Blues' season opener
All the action as it happens as the Blues play host to the Coasters at the Swansway Chester Stadium
A Level resultsDiscover the real cost of going to university
Essential reading for anyone due to pick up their A-level results later this month
Cheshire ConstabularyCheshire Police appeal after attempted break-in at Peckforton
Police want to question 'whistling' man seen knocking at door just days earlier
ChesterChester cat owners share their pictures on International Cat Day
Take a look at our gallery of your feline friends
Top Stories
Chester MarketChester MP persuades public to use Chester Market in new video that has gone viral
The MP explores the market - and even gets a manicure!
Cheshire ConstabularyCheshire Police appeal after attempted break-in at Peckforton
Police want to question 'whistling' man seen knocking at door just days earlier
CheshireCheshire school pupils honoured for becoming champions of safety in their communities
Junior Safety Officer awards are handed out by council and police
RSPCAAppeal after terminally ill dog found in Elton street
RSPCA seeking information about how the animal came to be in this sorry state
Traffic and TravelOverturned lorry causing delays on Cheshire roads
The HGV driver has been taken to hospital
HeswallTime is running out to save the life of brave little Lucy
Nine-year-old Lucy Moroney has been diagnosed with brain tumour just five years after death of mum and sister
EltonElton finance manager told ex-girlfriend to go home to Ukraine
Philip Eugene Hamlett, 46, admitted a charge of racially aggravated harassment
Chester FCChester FC boss Jon McCarthy on Solihull Moors saga and AFC Fylde
Blues boss says that postponement has, at least, given him another chance to see tonight's visitors
RSPCARocky the RSPCA rescue dog from Ellesmere Port becomes TV star
Staffie who was found tied to railings features on Channel 5's Dog Rescuers
Ellesmere PortPhenomenal demand for new £18m Ellesmere Port homes scheme
Oakley Park features 171 two, three and four-bedroom freehold homes
CourtsNicholas Crawshaw to face trial on public order offence
Chester defendant was involved in a city centre incident with three other men
NestonBarclays set date for closure of last bank standing in Neston
Banking giant Barclays is letting down its customers, say town politicians
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay