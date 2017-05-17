Load mobile navigation
Boodles May Festival 2017

Our pick of the pictures from Chester Races opening meeting

  1. Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races1 of 48
  2. It's all about the hats2 of 48
  3. Dragons Tail ridden by Richard Kingscote celebrate victory in the English Fine Cottons EBF Maiden Stakes alongside owner Michael Owen (right) during day two of the Chester May Festival3 of 48
  4. Karen Westbrook from Aberystwyth4 of 48
  5. Runners and riders in the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during day one of the Chester May Festival5 of 48
  6. Racegoers shelter from the rain during day three of the Chester May Festival6 of 48
  7. Comedian and TV Host Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine Martin arriving for the first day at the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse7 of 48
  8. This couple enjoy the sunshine in a champagne bar at Chester Races8 of 48
  9. Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Western Hymn to win The Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Chester City Day9 of 48
  10. Chester May Festival10 of 48
  11. Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races11 of 48
  12. Dave Hoban from North Wales with Frankie Dettori12 of 48
  13. Chester races Ladies Day best dressed competition. L-R: Runner up, Rachel Pollard, winner Maria Cheslin and third placed Diane Rowley13 of 48
  14. Jim Crowley riding Khairaat win The Gateley PLC Changing The Legal Landscape Handicap Stakes14 of 48
  15. Ladies enjoying themselves on the first day at the Boodles May Festival15 of 48
  16. Ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen and his wife, Louise16 of 48
  17. Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine watching the racing with former Everton FC midfielder Leon Osman17 of 48
  18. Nikki Broadhurst from Chester18 of 48
  19. ITV's racing team, including jockey Frankie Dettori19 of 48
  20. Stunning!20 of 48
  21. A price list at a champagne bar21 of 48
  22. Looking good ladies!22 of 48
  23. Melissa Ensall, Jane West, Charlotte Ensall, Sophie Jones and Savannah West from Hawarden23 of 48
  24. Oisin Murphy riding Montaly (number 6) on their way to winning The 188Bet Chester Cup24 of 48
  25. Former Arsenal FC player Ray Parlour (left) joking around with jockey Frankie Dettori25 of 48
  26. Sebastian Rooney, Rebecca Benson, Laurie Williams and Michael Crease from Chester26 of 48
  27. Karen Robertson from Tattenhall27 of 48
  28. Raquel Lee Nichola Hughes from Deeside28 of 48
  29. Real Housewife of Cheshire Leanne Brown looking gorgeous in red29 of 48
  30. Dave Hoban from North Wales (left) and Kristian Evans with Willie Carson30 of 48
  31. Montaly ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy (centre) on the way to winning the 188Bet Chester Cup Handicap31 of 48
  32. Caroline Sadler of St Asaph and Louise Collister from Ruthin32 of 48
  33. Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day33 of 48
  34. ITV's Ed Chamberlain and Frankie Dettori34 of 48
  35. Placing their bets35 of 48
  36. Racegoers enjoying a drink in the rain36 of 48
  37. Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day37 of 48
  38. Sisters Demelza and Trinny Brookfield from Hawarden38 of 48
  39. Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day39 of 48
  40. Racegoer puts his feet up during40 of 48
  41. A wet day at Chester Racecourse41 of 48
  42. The gents look good too42 of 48
  43. Hen Party from Tattenhall43 of 48
  44. Chester Races Boodles Ladies Day44 of 48
  45. Comedian and TV Host Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine Martin and former Everton footballers Leon Osman and Tony Hibbert (far right), watching the racing on the first day at the Boodles May Festival45 of 48
  46. Deauville ridden by Ryan Moore celebrate with winning connections after the sportingbet.com Huxley Stakes46 of 48
  47. Anna Roche and Ruby Martin from Wirral47 of 48
  48. Boodles May Festival 2017 at Chester Races48 of 48
