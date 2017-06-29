Blacon High School prom 2017

What's OngalleryBlacon High School prom 2017Leavers prom is a glamorous affair ShareBySallie Ehlen13:15, 29 JUN 2017Updated13:23, 29 JUN 2017Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 231 of 37Victoria Rydzik, Luke Pye and Marcel Aziamale2 of 37Alisha Heap and Elle-May Challinor3 of 37Ryan Newton, Keyl Edwards, Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton4 of 37Francesca Cosme, Chelsea Wightman, Elle-May Challinor, Victoria Rydzik and Alisha Heap5 of 37Kelly Shone6 of 37Charlie Cottis, Jack Lockley, Luke Jones, Thomas Burns and Luke Pye7 of 37Alisha Heap and Dylan Edwards8 of 37Victoria Rydzik, Sophie Miles and Francesca Cosme and Katie Rigby9 of 37Catrina Innes, Geordie Garland, Sonny Beddows and Eboni Astbury10 of 37Rebekah Wallace and Georgia Lloyd11 of 37The boys12 of 37Sophie Miles with headteacher Sue Yates13 of 37Cory Houghton14 of 37Kelly Shone, Courtney Wootton, Chloe Parry and Bekah Wallace with teacher Mr Cairns15 of 37Victoria Rydzik and Elle-May Challinor16 of 37Keyl Edwards17 of 37Paisley Davis and Geordie Garland18 of 37Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 2319 of 37Courtney Wootton and Katie Rigby20 of 37Declan Coyle21 of 37Travelling in style22 of 37Iain Fallon and Paisley Davis23 of 37Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 2324 of 37Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton25 of 37Luke Pye and Victoria Rydzik26 of 37Lauren Irvine, Paisley Davies and Eboni Astbury27 of 37Marcel Aziamale (left) and Luke Pye28 of 37Sophie Miles and Francesca Cosme29 of 37Katie Rigby and Chloe Parry30 of 37Rebekah Wallace and Georgia Lloyd31 of 37Luke Pye and Carly Woodward32 of 37Keyl Edwards and Sophie Miles33 of 37Catrina Innes, Francesca Cosme, Victoria Rydzik, Eboni Astbury and Kia Piggott34 of 37Catrina Innes and Geordie Garland35 of 37Ryan Newton, Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton36 of 37Victoria Rydzik, Francesca Cosme, Elle-May Challinor, Chelsea Wightman and Alisha Heap37 of 37More OnSchool Proms