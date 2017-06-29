Load mobile navigation
Blacon High School prom 2017

Leavers prom is a glamorous affair

  1. Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 231 of 37
  2. Victoria Rydzik, Luke Pye and Marcel Aziamale2 of 37
  3. Alisha Heap and Elle-May Challinor3 of 37
  4. Ryan Newton, Keyl Edwards, Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton4 of 37
  5. Francesca Cosme, Chelsea Wightman, Elle-May Challinor, Victoria Rydzik and Alisha Heap5 of 37
  6. Kelly Shone6 of 37
  7. Charlie Cottis, Jack Lockley, Luke Jones, Thomas Burns and Luke Pye7 of 37
  8. Alisha Heap and Dylan Edwards8 of 37
  9. Victoria Rydzik, Sophie Miles and Francesca Cosme and Katie Rigby9 of 37
  10. Catrina Innes, Geordie Garland, Sonny Beddows and Eboni Astbury10 of 37
  11. Rebekah Wallace and Georgia Lloyd11 of 37
  12. The boys12 of 37
  13. Sophie Miles with headteacher Sue Yates13 of 37
  14. Cory Houghton14 of 37
  15. Kelly Shone, Courtney Wootton, Chloe Parry and Bekah Wallace with teacher Mr Cairns15 of 37
  16. Victoria Rydzik and Elle-May Challinor16 of 37
  17. Keyl Edwards17 of 37
  18. Paisley Davis and Geordie Garland18 of 37
  19. Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 2319 of 37
  20. Courtney Wootton and Katie Rigby20 of 37
  21. Declan Coyle21 of 37
  22. Travelling in style22 of 37
  23. Iain Fallon and Paisley Davis23 of 37
  24. Blacon High School Prom at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 2324 of 37
  25. Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton25 of 37
  26. Luke Pye and Victoria Rydzik26 of 37
  27. Lauren Irvine, Paisley Davies and Eboni Astbury27 of 37
  28. Marcel Aziamale (left) and Luke Pye28 of 37
  29. Sophie Miles and Francesca Cosme29 of 37
  30. Katie Rigby and Chloe Parry30 of 37
  31. Rebekah Wallace and Georgia Lloyd31 of 37
  32. Luke Pye and Carly Woodward32 of 37
  33. Keyl Edwards and Sophie Miles33 of 37
  34. Catrina Innes, Francesca Cosme, Victoria Rydzik, Eboni Astbury and Kia Piggott34 of 37
  35. Catrina Innes and Geordie Garland35 of 37
  36. Ryan Newton, Sophie Miles and Ben Sutton36 of 37
  37. Victoria Rydzik, Francesca Cosme, Elle-May Challinor, Chelsea Wightman and Alisha Heap37 of 37
