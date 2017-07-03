Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from Whitby High School celebrated their Year 11 Prom at the Mercure Abbots Well Hotel near Chester on Friday, June 30.

The evening was enjoyed by both students and staff with a huge turn out from the Year 11 leavers.

Prom organiser Michaela Kilbride said: “After hours of planning, ordering dresses and suits, hair, make-up, and nail arrangements prom was finally upon the students of The Whitby High School. They arrived looking stunning and a fine example of the students we have here at The Whitby.

Our Year 11 leavers danced the night away creating memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives. It was a fantastic evening with laughter, fun and most of all students we can be proud of.

“We wish them all a lovely summer and good luck in receiving their exam results in the summer.”