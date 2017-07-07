Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton High School students from Year 11 celebrated the end of their GCSE examinations with a leavers’ prom.

The Grosvenor Hotel and Spa in Pulford was the venue for the evening as staff and students came together to say their goodbyes.

A significant number of students will continue into Sixth Form at the Upton school with others moving on to college courses, apprenticeships and the armed forces.

Acting headteacher Jon Arnull said: “It is a pleasure to provide this opportunity for students to celebrate the end of an era.

“They have worked extremely hard in the build up to their exams and it is now time for them to relax and enjoy themselves. We are looking forward to some excellent results later in the summer.”

Staff at the hotel praised the conduct of the students, stating they were the best behaved and most polite group for whom they had ever delivered a school prom.