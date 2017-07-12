Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port held their 2017 leavers prom, at Craxton Wood Hotel.

The evening was a resounding success with more than 100 guests in attendance; including a number of staff past and present.

Despite soaring temperatures and a brief thunderstorm, the UCEA students danced the night away, pausing only to celebrate the crowning of their prom queen and king Frederika Hudakova and Joseph Humphries.

Year 11 learning coach Lucy Heaton, organised a celebration worthy of the efforts of this amazing group of students. They will return to the Academy to collect their GCSE results on Thursday, August 24.