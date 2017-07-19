Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students at Queen’s Park High School ended their year in style with a prom held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Hoole.

All students made a fantastic effort to look smart and elegant and everyone had a great night.

Students thanked their teachers and heads of house for their care and support over the past five years, before dancing the night away to celebrate their time at Queen’s Park High School.

Staff are looking forward to celebrating with the students when they receive their GCSE results in August and wish them all a happy summer.