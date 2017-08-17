Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,400 people flocked to this year’s Ellesmere Port Summer Jam – nearly double the turn-out for last year.

The event at Whitby Park on July 29 and 30 brought together families, live music and pro-wrestling fans.

The first day saw live bands like Booming and Local Lads Make Good take to the stage, while Britannia Wrestling Promotions hosted three family-friendly live shows throughout the afternoon.

Acoustic music and performances by local dance groups DanceVibes and Dance Maniax helped define the second day.

There was also a special guest appearance by Rex the dinosaur who, along with several other personalities, was supplied by SB Party Characters and ensured the younger audience had a fun time.

Organisers were thrilled that so many charities, groups, local businesses, workshops and stalls got involved in the weekend.

These included local Girl Guides, Utility Warehouse, Costco, Oxfam, Kidney Research, GlitterBugz, as well as jewellery, clothes, handmade goods, arts and craft stalls.

Inflatable attractions including a dome castle and slide – provided by Big Bounce Events and Cheshire Zorbs and Inflatables – proved to be big hits.

Organisers have revealed they are already thinking about how to improve the accessibility and affordability of next year’s Summer Jam.

They will be looking at allowing picnics to be brought on site next year, as well as more toilets, disabled access and facilities.

Another suggestion was to provide a discounted weekend ticket.

Their next events in Ellesmere Port will take place at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, November 18.

October’s show will bring Radio City 96.7’s Lee Butler to town alongside DJ Steve Cocky and local DJ Alan Morgan.

There will also be a performance of iconic 90s dance anthem Brothers & Sisters also taking place on the night from 2Funky2.

While November’s show will see the return of The Adele Story – a tribute to Adele with local support and disco to close.

For more information about the Summer Jam, visit www.facebook.com/ellesmereportsummerjam.