Following an inspiring leavers’ service at Chester Cathedral and a prestigious prizegiving ceremony at Chester Racecourse, sixth form leavers from The King’s School enjoyed a fabulous night of celebration at their Leavers’ Ball on Thursday, July 6.

The event was held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Chester, where students and staff had to chance to share fun and fond memories of their time at King’s.

The black tie evening was a huge success with everyone looking their most stylish and enjoying the glamorous occasion.

It was a wonderful opportunity for leavers to reflect on their school days at King’s and to look forward to the new challenges ahead after their A Level results in August.