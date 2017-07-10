Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students from Christleton High School celebrated the completion of their GCSE exams with a leavers’ prom.

In line with tradition, having gathered at school for photographs, the students boarded coaches to take them to the surprise destination.

The students enjoyed a red carpet drinks reception and a two course meal at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Hoole followed by lots of dancing and more photographs.

Head of Key Stage 4 Sheila Lister said: “It was an absolute pleasure to share the evening with the students and we were delighted to be complimented by the venue hosts regarding the polite attitudes and exemplary behaviour of the students.

“Our young people are under increasing pressure to achieve highly, resulting in GCSE examinations being particularly stressful. The Year 11 Prom was the perfect opportunity to put the hard work aside and enjoy the commencement of summer.

“It has been a privilege working with the students and I wish them well as they progress to new chapters.”