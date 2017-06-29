Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students from Blacon High School have been celebrating the end of their high school education at their school leavers prom.

Students arrived in style at Chester Racecourse on Friday, June 23 dressed for an evening of entertainment and celebration.

Students and staff enjoyed a delicious dinner followed by lots of dancing and photographs.

The evening continued with many prizes including the hotly contested prom king and queen, which this year went to Charlie Cottis and Francesca Cosme.

Students and staff danced the night away and there were many emotional farewells as the evening drew to a close.

Headteacher Sue Yates said: “It was a fantastic evening at a wonderful venue. Students and staff shared a joyful evening of dancing as we looked back on their special time at the school.

“We will miss our Year 11 students and wish them all the very best of luck for a happy positive future.”

