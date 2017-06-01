Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Fusion Festival 2017 go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Friday, June 2) and organisers are donating tickets to emergency services personnel as a gesture of gratitude for the heroic efforts on the night of the Manchester bomb attack.

One-thousand tickets for the event will be given to the brave men and women of Manchester's emergency services and hospitals, and their families. Members of Greater Manchester Police and Manchester's NHS workers and ambulance staff can apply for up to four tickets each.

All eligible personnel who would like to take up this offer should email info@thefusionfestival.co.uk putting Emergency Services as the email subject.

In addition, Fusion Festival will also be making a substantial donation to the "We Love️ Manchester" appeal from this year's profits.

Fusion Festival will take place at Otterspool Promenade in Liverpool this September 2-3.

Pop sensations Little Mix headline Saturday night (September 2) with their only UK festival appearance this year.

The UK’s most successful live act, Take That will then close Sunday night. They are joined by Tinie Tempah, Ella Henderson, John Newman, The Vamps, Louisa Johnson, JP Cooper, 5 After Midnight and Jax Jones.

Tickets are available from 9am on Friday, June 2 at www.fusionfestival.co.uk .