The award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum, based near Northwich, has announced that its second Transport Festival Weekend will be even bigger and better than last year.

The festival – on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 – aims to celebrate the machines that helped to forge the Industrial Revolution and evocatively features fully ‘steamed up’ working steam traction engines, both large and miniature.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience what it feels like to ride on these machines, as many of these engines will be taking rides around the site.

There will also be a chance to see a selection of vintage cars and motorbikes and a series of children’s activities will also be available.

Many of these activities are free (though donations are gratefully received).

The event runs from 10.30am – 4.00pm. For more information, contact: 01606 275040 or www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk

In addition to these activities, all of which can be seen free of charge, visitors can also enjoy a boat trip along the beautiful Trent & Mersey Canal to the Anderton Boat Lift and back.

The ‘Duke’ narrowboat, run by Davenports Tea Rooms, will be moored on the towpath next to the Museum and will charge £10 return per person for a non-stop return trip to the Anderton Boat Lift.

Visitors can enjoy seeing the historic ‘Saturn’ fly boat, a 70-foot narrowboat that was built in 1906 and is the last horse-drawn Shropshire Union Canal Flyboats in the world.

Built in 1936 by Yarwoods in Northwich ‘The Shad’ is a motorised narrowboat with a composite hull of steel sides and wooden bottom.

It was acquired by the National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port after the narrowboat was retired in 1972.

There will also be up to four large steam traction engines and 12 miniature steam engines on display including two 4” scale Burrell double crank compound Road Locos, “Lady Louisa’ and “Alexander” as well as ‘Bessie’ a 3” scale Marshall traction engine, “Endurance” a 4” scale Tasker A2 Tractor and “Tommy” a 3” scale Burrell traction engine.

The Amalgamated Miniature Traction Engine Club is being co-ordinated by Clive Hearsey from Northwich, who is a founding member and chairman of the club.

Museum and arts manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council Katherine West said: “The museum is a wonderful, atmospheric backdrop to this Transport Weekend. Last year’s event was really special and we are indebted to everyone who contributes to this fantastic event, especially Northwich-based Clive Hearsey for co-ordinating the magnificent array of steam traction engines, most of which will be fully steamed up over the weekend. We also welcome back the Saturn fly boat that will be moored on the Trent & Mersey Canal right next to the Museum. I am sure that visitors will also enjoy new arrivals this year – a selection of vintage car and motorbike owners.

“The Museum’s Transport Weekend will be a marvellous spectacle and very evocative of a by-gone era, giving visitors the chance of really being able to imagine what vintage transport would have been like in its hey-day.”

The museum is one of the last open-pan, salt-making sites in the world and is an Ancient Scheduled Monument.

It tells the story of salt through fun, interactive displays and has won seven awards since opening in June 2015, after a four-year £10m refurbishment, including the National Lottery’s ‘Best Heritage Project 2016’.

The restoration by Cheshire West and Chester Council was made possible thanks to a £5 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

There is a charge to visit the museum but it is free to see the steam engines, historic boats, play area, café, shop and butterfly garden. Parking is free.