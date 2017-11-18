Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is still time to sign up for a free hedge-laying course in the Countess of Chester Country Park.

All you need are some warm, old clothes and a pair of gardening gloves – everything else is provided. No need to book; just meet up for some fresh air, fun and a chance to learn about an old country skill.

Hedge-laying is an old country skill that has been practised for centuries with the idea of creating a living fence to stop sheep, cattle and other stock from straying. It also helps to encourage new growth, making it an excellent way of regenerating an old, overgrown hedge without replacing it. There are actually many styles of hedge-laying although Cheshire West & Chester Countryside Rangers who run the course will teach you the Cheshire style – obviously!

Local Councillor Jill Houlbrook said: “Hedge-laying is just one of the many regular activities which take place in our Country Park. This is an excellent opportunity to learn a new skill, enjoy the fresh air, improve your physical fitness and meet other people.”

Hedge-laying is a seasonal job carried out between October and March when trees and shrubs are dormant. The hope therefore, is that we can put on another course in the first few months of the New Year.

The sessions are offered free of charge as part of a Nature4Health project designed to encourage regular participation in physical activities in outdoor green spaces. The project is funded by Cheshire & Wirral Partnership NHS Trust, Cheshire West & Chester Council and the Land Trust.

The course takes place every Monday from 10am – 3pm up until December 4. You can find the team just along the main path which leads up from the car park – look for the white van.