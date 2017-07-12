Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Britain’s finest interpreters of traditional folk songs, Kate Rusby, is coming to Storyhouse in Chester on October 20.

Rusby is a Mercury Prize winner who has also been honoured at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards on a number of occasions.

It seems impossible but 2017 will be a landmark year for Kate Rusby as she celebrates an incredible 25 years on the road.

Still basking in the glow of the accolades for her 14th studio album, Life in a Paper Boat, she will continue to showcase tracks from the album alongside carefully selected much-loved classics from her back catalogue spanning the 25 years.

Joining her on stage at Storyhouse will be the fabulous British folk musicians who form her band: Damien O’Kane on guitar, electric tenor guitar and banjo; Duncan Lyall on double bass and moog; Nick Cooke on diatonic accordion; Steve Byrnes on bouzouki and guitar.

The crossover appeal Kate enjoys is unprecedented for a folk singer and has been achieved without resort to compromise. Her wondrous singing and hugely engaging Yorkshire wit combined with the intuitive support of the band, ensures that audiences will be treated to a truly remarkable and unforgettable concert experience.

Kate Rusby’s appearance at Storyhouse is part of the new £37 million arts complex’s inaugural autumn season of touring shows.

For details, visit www.storyhouse.com .