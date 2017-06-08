Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Flying Scotsman will roll into Chester Railway Station next week.

Trainspotters will be able to see the iconic locomotive in the city on Tuesday (June 13).

The Scotsman is steaming up from Reading as part of its hectic touring schedule.

Tickets for a place on board are sold out, but the public can gather on the platform in Chester to catch a glimpse.

It is expected to arrive at about 4pm.

View the last time the Flying Scotsman was in Chester below.

According to operators Steam Dreams, the inbound journey will be pulled by the Scotsman.

A diesel engine will be used to haul the carriages back to London in the evening.

For safety reasons detailed timetables for the Scotsman's trips are not revealed.

The Steam Dreams website states: "Steam Dreams respectfully asks that all people who wish to see Flying Scotsman do so from a permitted location and do not trespass on the railway.

"While we understand interest in Flying Scotsman will be extremely high, we urge those wishing to view it on its tour dates do so from a safe vantage point.

"It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway, particularly when it is on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will be running.

"Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and can endanger yourself and others."

Anyone who wants to come out is advised to watch from bridges or ‘other suitable, safe places’.

History of the Flying Scotsman

Built in Doncaster in 1923, the Flying Scotsman went on to become perhaps the most famous locomotive in the world.

It set a world record as the first steam train to officially clock 100mph.

Put into service initially on the London and North Eastern Railway, the train served through the Second World War and the nationalisation of the country’s railways.

The Scotsman retired in 1963 after covering more than two million miles of British track.

Named for the daily London to Edinburgh rail service, it also set a second world record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive in 1989.

A series of owners preserved the train as it toured across the globe, before a campaign surged to have it restored in 2006.

Ten years and a £4.2m investment later, the legend was ‘brought back to life’ in its iconic green coat.

