People in Chester and Ellesmere Port will soon be bouncing fit after the launch of a new trampoline exercise class.

Forty people took part in the first ever ‘Flip Fit’ at Flip Out Chester on Wednesday, May 10, with classes to be held regularly every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm.

The exercise class is a mixed ability circuits style trampoline class which combines cardio, resistance training and core stability – aiming to increase the body’s flexibility and balance by incorporating trampolining with functional training.

The 60 minute sessions are run by Flip Out’s fitness instructor Celsie Ellis, who – having recently returned with a silver medal from the ICU Cheerleading Championships in Florida – is determined to get people in Chester bouncing fit.

Celsie, who is currently studying for a Masters in obesity and weight management, said: “The first session was a real hit and the feedback we’ve had so far has been really positive.

“The classes are not easy but the circuits allow you to work within your comfort zone and to your own abilities.

“It’s my aim to get as many people as possible in Chester Flip Fitting. It’s such a fun way to boost energy, lose weight, strengthen and tone.

“With 50 different trampoline exercise stations it’s a great class for improving your cardiovascular fitness but at the same time strengthening your legs, arms and abdomen.

“It’s great for men and women of all abilities and for those used to regular fitness classes, it will prove a real challenge.”

Circuit exercising on trampolines is considered to be easier on the ankle and knee joints compared to exercising on hard floor surfaces and the high energy work-out can burn up to 1,000 calories within the hour.

Each Flip Fit session starts with a 10 minute warm-up, followed by 40 minutes of circuits and then a 10 minute cool-down.

There are up to 50 spaces available in each class and participants are advised to arrive at the arena, located at Chester Gates Business Park, 20 minutes before the start of the session.

To book a Flip Fit class or to find out more about the trampoline park visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester .