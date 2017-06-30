Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s best rally drivers are coming back to Chester.

Expect another carnival atmosphere when the engine roar of Wales Rally GB returns in October.

A crowd of 10,000 packed the city’s streets to catch a glimpse of the action last year.

Organisers described it as one of the rally’s ‘biggest successes’.

Fans this side of the Welsh border will not have to travel far to the RallyFest family day at Cholmondeley Castle either.

Dayinsure Wales Rally GB managing director Ben Taylor said: “Having had such a great event in 2016, we have fabulous foundations for 2017.

“So we have stuck by the majority of the route but now with the added bonus of challenging night stages – always a big hit with both drivers and fans.

“Two of last year’s biggest successes were the new RallyFest stage at Cholmondeley and our visit to Chester.

“Both will be back in 2017 to attract thousands of fans again.”

Wales Rally GB will run from October 26-29. It forms a round in the World Rally Championship as well as an event in its own right.

The action will begin in earnest on Friday with drivers competing in six stages in North Wales before the closing checkpoint in Chester.

It will be entirely free to the public with some great vantage points available on the Rows.

Here they will tour through the city before stopping off to meet fans young and old.

Four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier will be there along with British talents Kris Meeke and Elfyn Evans.

2016 marked the first time the WRC had visited Chester since 1995, when the late Colin McRae sealed the world title at Chester Racecourse.

The RallyFest event at Cholmondeley Castle takes place on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo: Robert Parry-Jones)

This includes a racing stage to see the cars at full throttle but also a chance to see classic cars, supercars and stunt displays.

Petrolheads can also drop in at the service village in Deeside throughout the weekend.

Regulation changes mean the 300-hp, turbocharged WRC cars are even quicker than in previous years with stage records being smashed throughout the season.

Tickets for the 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB are now on sale with significant savings for those booking in advance.

It will cost adults £23 for the family-friendly RallyFest, while children under 15 can watch for free, or £28 for a day pass to go out and watch as many stages as you can.

More information, including the full route and schedule, can be found on the official Wales Rally GB website.