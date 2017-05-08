Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Races season is almost upon us.

Be it for a ‘flutter’ at the races or to check out the latest fashions, spectators will descend upon the Roodee over the coming months.

But for many, Chester Racecourse offers a rare chance to mingle with the stars. Each year Chester Races attract household names, from TV personalities and Premier League footballers to members of the royal family.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Ex-England footballer and champion horse owner Michael Owen and his wife Louise are regulars at the Roodee and have had many winners here including punters' favourite, the late Brown Panther who won the Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes in 2014.

The Boodles May Festival is a favourite with Premier League players who are looking to unwind towards the end of the football season and over the years big names such as David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney have been spotted.

And let's not forget the WAGs: Colleen Rooney is regular as was Alex Gerrard and on Ladies Day last year Jude Cissé upped the style stakes with fellow WAG Chantelle Heskey.

But perhaps the most famous of faces to grace to course is the Queen, who visited the Roodee in 1966 when she was celebrating her 40th birthday.

Some of the famous faces spotted at the racecourse over the years



If you've ever spotted any famous faces at Chester Races let us know by tweeting us at @ChesterChron or email us at newsroom@cheshirenews.co.uk.