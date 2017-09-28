Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 distinguished gentleman pressed their cravats, tweaked their moustaches, pressed their tweeds and set off astride their classic and vintage style motorcycles in Chester on Sunday (September 24) to raise money for men’s health causes.

The 130 riders who took part in Chester’s very own Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – which was simultaneously held in cities all over the world – raised about £6,000 for men’s mental health charities and prostate cancer research through the ride’s new official charity partner The Movember Foundation.

Chester’s ride was organised for the third year by Bill Smith Motors. They took riders out to the Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall to enjoy the beautiful Cheshire countryside, before heading back through Chester city center to park up by the River Dee and then head off to Chester Racecourse for a drinks reception laid on by Bill Smith Motors on the roof top terrace at Restaurant 1539.

Mark Smith, from Bill Smith Motors, said: “Riders young and old made so much effort to help spread the word and raise awareness for these great causes that hamper so many men’s lives. This year we had many new riders who had only just passed their test – it’s a steady ride so it was perfect for them; and we think rider numbers are increasing for this ride year on year because more people in and around Chester simply want to get a classic café racer type bike that David Beckham and Tom Hardy like so much for the style aspects which seem to fit so well into the Cheshire scene!

“Iconic Café Racer bike fan Ian Puleston-Davies – who is currently on Sky Atlantic in Tin Star and well known for playing Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street joined us for the ride – he is a true gent and we thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule to help raise awareness.”

The charities aim to halve the number of deaths to prostate and testicular cancer by 2030. They also aim to reduce men’s suicide rates by 25% by 2030 – currently a man dies every minute globally from suicide.