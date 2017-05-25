Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Folk fans will be flocking to Ellesmere Port next month when the 13th Wirral Folk Festival of music, dance and poetry will once again be held at The Whitby Club and grounds.

With full wheelchair access, the festival attracts folk and acoustic music and dance enthusiasts from all parts of the UK and Europe. It will feature more than 100 performers and 60 events and takes place from June 1-4.

It all starts on the Thursday evening (June 1) with a free admission open mic night of music entitled Sing in the Festival with the hosts being the organisers of the Hungry Horse Folk Club and their band Vocal Point.

As in previous years the main festival attractions will be five large concerts that will take place in the main concert hall on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon and evening.

This year’s headline act is the internationally renowned Geordie folk rock band Lindisfarne on Saturday, June 3 whose songs are legendary both on the folk and acoustic music scene and the pop charts.

The other main stage headline acts are traditional English folk singers Martin and Eliza Carthy (Friday), Galleon Blast (Saturday) whose leader is Mark Radcliffe (BBC Radio 2 folk programme presenter) with the final concerts on Sunday featuring folk rock band Blackbeard’s Tea Party and Yorkshire’s Demon Barbers XL Roadshow, a traditional English music, song and dance act.

Each concert will have three further support acts including Bernard Wrigley, singer/songwriter, comedian and actor, who has appeared in the TV shows Coronation Street and Phoenix Nights.

There is also a large set of festival fringe activities consisting of a craft fair that will include the crafters of the Ellesmere Port National Waterways Museum, mini-concerts, chances to meet artists, workshops in songwriting, guitar, ukulele, bodhran, whistle, poetry and singing.

With open mic, singalong and singaround sessions, a ukulele concert, Irish session, comedy hour, songs of the Beatles, songs of the sea shanties and morris dance displays, there will be something for everyone.

Festival co-director John Owen said: “The festival is just a brilliant spectacle for lovers of folk and acoustic music and dance. It continues to go from strength to strength each year and is always very well attended. We recommend everyone to book tickets in advance for the main concerts.”

For full information visit the website www.wirralfolkonthecoast.com . Weekend, day, afternoon and evening tickets can be purchased by ringing 0151 652 0734 or online at www.wegottickets.com and www.ticketswirral.com and via The Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton. For general enquiries ring 0151 678 9902 or 07981 639 336 or email: folksingerjohn@aol.com