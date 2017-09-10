Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first ever Old School Hallowe’en Ball is taking place at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall on Friday, October 27 with a huge line up of DJs taking over both rooms at the venue and is already a sell-out.

SMC Events have been running a Hallowe’en Ball for six years across many venues including The Whitby Club, Great Sutton Hall, The Greyhound Club and The Rake Hall.

This year will certainly see their biggest indoor show yet as they are bouncing off the momentum of Ellesmere Port Summer Jam with a strong follow-up show.

Radio City 96.7 presenter and DJ Lee Butler returns to Ellesmere Port alongside fellow DJ Steve Cocky to headline a huge night of old school clubbing.

Steve and Lee are co-organisers of the UK’s fastest growing festival Reminisce in St Helens at Sherdley Park.

They will be joined on the decks in the main room by veteran Ellesmere Port DJ Alan Morgan. Alan DJ’d in Ellesmere Port in the days of the Waverlee and Oscars nightclub and has been keeping up long residencies all over the North West for the past two decades.

Alan performed on the second day of Ellesmere Port Summer Jam festival in Whitby Park on July 30 this year and was one of the highlights of the whole weekend.

Steve and Lee are both excited to see what the event can bring as they haven’t had the opportunity to perform here since the days of Destiny & Elite nightclub in the late 2000s.

A huge addition to the night and to close the main room, there will be a performance of Brothers and Sisters by 2Funky2. It will be their first time in Ellesmere Port and the track is heavily featured on highlight videos of Reminisce Festival.

Earlier in the evening, there will be a second room at the Civic Hall providing local Ellesmere Port DJs Daniel Frank, Jared Lane, Jamie Grounds and Matt Cardus with sets to warm up the crowd before the main room opens.

Tickets for the event sold out in record time with early bird, first release and second release all selling out within 24 hours of public release. There will not be anymore tickets released but there will be another huge night of clubbing in store in February 2018.

All announcements will be made on their social media channel (facebook.com/smceventsuk).