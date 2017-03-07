Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

easyJet have launched a flight sale with up to 20% off thousands of seat fares.

Passengers from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) and Manchester Airport can now take advantage of the 240,000 seats up for offer.

The seat fares are valid for travel between March 21 and July 5, with the Easter holidays and May half term dates also available.

A number of popular destinations are included in the easyJet sale with flights to cities such as Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam from £22.49 via LJLA.

(Photo: easyJet)

Meanwhile hotspots such as Lanzarote, Malaga and Alicante flights starts from £23.49 for a single fare.

If you were to fly from Manchester Airport you can take advantage of flights from £22.99 to Gran Canaria and Copenhagen, £26.99 to Vienna and £28.99 to Krakow.

Other airports customers can fly from include London Gawtick which has even more destinations available such as Marrakech.

This sale comes days after Ryanair launched one of their biggest sales yet with thousands of flights from £9.99.

easyJet's flight sale is running until 23:59 on Tuesday, March 7 and you can check out the full list of flights on the website here .