The gardens of Eaton Hall in Eccleston, the family home of the Duke of Westminster and the Duchess of Westminster, will be open to the public on Sunday, August 27 from 10.30am to 5pm to raise money for local charities.

The gardens extend to 88 acres and the herbaceous borders are the highlight at this time of year.

There’s also the chance to watch falconry and gun dog displays, visit the charity stalls, take rides on Katie the steam engine (subject to availability) and hear the Little Big Band playing in the gardens throughout the day.

There will also be various children’s activities on offer such as face painting and hoola-hooping.

Why not take the rare opportunity to see Eaton Chapel, with its splendid stained-glass windows by Frederic James Shields, dating back to 1870 and hear the organ being played.

There’s also the opportunity to visit the Carriage Museum and former stables, as well as the Family History and Exhibition Rooms.

Light refreshments will be available to purchase at the Courtyard and at various points outdoors.

Entry is £8 for adults, £2 for children and family tickets are available at £18 each (2 adults + 2 children). Cash only – no cards accepted. All proceeds will go to The Lions Club of Chester, Chester Aid to the Homeless, Mothers’ Union Chester Diocese and West Cheshire Foodbank.