Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DogFest, sponsored by Vets4Pets, returns to Arley Hall in Northwich on June 17-18 and moves to the beautiful Knebworth House, Hertfordshire for the first time on June 24-25, with 2017 promising to be the biggest and most entertaining yet.

Hosted by the Supervet from Channel 4, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, DogFest offers dogs, their owners, and dog-lovers an action-packed, fun-filled weekend.

With even more ‘have-a-go’ activities for your dog, this year’s line-up includes Flyball, agility, training and obedience sessions, dog diving and the ever popular fun dog competitions.

Highlights of these exciting festivals include the School 4 Dogs arena, The Great Dog Walk and the Royal Canin Pet Healthy Weight Check.

DogFest 2017 has also added new features, including a Dogs with Jobs area to showcase the amazing abilities of working dogs, the Royal Canin Chill Zone, The Big Dog Dig and live music on the main stage.

Twice a day, Noel will lead the way on The Great Dog Walk, which is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get some exercise with their dog, explore the wonderful grounds of Arley Hall and raise some money for charity.

Another show not to be missed is Noel Fitzpatrick Live, where the host will take to the stage to share the stories behind the filming of the Supervet and share the highs and lows of his clinical work.

There are many opportunities for visitors and their dogs to join in with the action, including behaviour workshops at the School 4 Dogs, where even the most disobedient dog can become a teacher’s pet. Sessions include puppy training, how to teach your dog to perform using props and obedience displays.

Also available to try are the hay race and crowd favourite Temptation Alley, plus so much more to keep dogs entertained.

While the dogs enjoy an energising day out, visitors can watch displays in the main ring, get first-hand advice from experts during informative talks, treat themselves to a delicious spread of food and drink, listen to live music and pamper their pooch with some excellent shopping.

For tickets visit www.dog-fest.co.uk or call 0333 300 3010.