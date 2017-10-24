Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, was celebrated in Chester on Saturday, October 21.

The colourful parade organised by the Sanjhi Indian Association left the Town Hall Square at noon making its way to Eastgate Street for a display of traditional Indian dancing.

There were free workshops including Rangoli Diwali art cards, Diya Indian candles, Henna hand painting and Indian face painting as well as Indian food.

Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels joined in the celebrations and led the parade.

She said: “The Diwali festival always brightens up the city. It was really great to see so many people taking part in the celebrations in Chester city centre.”