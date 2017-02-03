Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The skates are on for the annual Deeside ice skating club show this weekend.

Musicals Through the Decades is a mixture of favourite numbers from musicals throughout the years including Shrek, Annie and Sister Act.

Saturday’s show, on February 4 at at Deeside ice rink starts at 4.45pm and Sunday’s, February 5, at 5.15pm.

Tickets are £8 each or four for £30 bfrom Deeside Leisure Centre reception, any Deeside Ice Skating Club session or online at www.skate-disc.co.uk.

Any queries should be directed to disc1974@hotmail.com.