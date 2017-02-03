The skates are on for the annual Deeside ice skating club show this weekend.
Musicals Through the Decades is a mixture of favourite numbers from musicals throughout the years including Shrek, Annie and Sister Act.
Saturday’s show, on February 4 at at Deeside ice rink starts at 4.45pm and Sunday’s, February 5, at 5.15pm.
Tickets are £8 each or four for £30 bfrom Deeside Leisure Centre reception, any Deeside Ice Skating Club session or online at www.skate-disc.co.uk.
Any queries should be directed to disc1974@hotmail.com.