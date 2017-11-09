Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dance music and Hallowe’en collided at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall on October 27.

SMC Events’ annual Hallowe’en Ball was a celebration of ‘old school’ boasting two rooms of nostalgic anthems.

Main room DJs Steve Cocky and Radio City 96.7’s Lee Butler performed crowd-pleasing sets, and did a meet and greet with fans.

The evening’s live performance came from 2 Funky 2 who performed iconic dance anthem Brothers & Sisters to the delight of the main room crowd.

The second room was hosted by up-and-coming Ellesmere Port DJs Matt Cardus, Daniel Frank, Jared Lane and Jamie Grounds – all of whom run their own successful branch of nights under Apollo with recent packed out shows in Liverpool city centre.

Event hostess Jen Murphy spent the night meeting and greeting revellers.

She said afterwards: “I was surprised at how far some people had travelled to attend the event!

“There were really good vibes with a real mix of ages and backgrounds, there was no trouble and it showed what a great community we have!”

The team has booked a return date of Saturday, March 3 next year which has already sold out.

The iconic K-Klass will perform their top 10 hit singles Let Me Show You and Rhythm is a Mystery, as well as a full DJ set before hand.

Joining K-Klass on the night will be the legendary Rozalla who topped the charts world wide with Everybody’s Free as well as her next three singles hitting the top 10 in the UK.

Joining the special guests are locals Alan Morgan, Danny Nicholson, Daniel Frank, Jared Lane and Neil Howard.

They will be hosting a second room showcasing 90s R&B, hip-hop and all of those famous Kisstory sounds.

The nostalgic dance events go under the name of #decadesofdance and they aim to bring big names to Ellesmere Port.

For more information about SMC Events, visit www.smceventsuk.co.uk or www.facebook.com/smceventsuk.