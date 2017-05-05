Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun brought the crowds out for the Hoole May Day Street Festival at the weekend.

Hundreds of people flocked to Faulkner Street and Charles Street on Sunday (April 30) for the free event which featured hot and cold food stalls, local artists, craft stalls, children’s entertainers and even the local barbershop Number 47.

Live music was provided by Anna Farell, The Besiders, Berni Lee and Ben Stafford amongst others.

The event which was started last year is organised by the Notting Hoole team who are responsible for the annual Hoole Christmas lights switch-on.

Pictures by Idreamofpiesphotos.