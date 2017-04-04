Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Cold Feet will be pleased to learn that they won't have to wait too long until it returns to their screens.

Actor James Nesbitt, who plays charmer Adam Williams, has been spotted by our sister paper the Manchester Evening News filming scenes for the brand new series in Manchester's Northern Quarter.

He was seen grimacing in the weather as crews shot a succession of takes in a rainy downpour, getting his shoes and smart suit rather soggy as he dodged the puddles.

The Manchester based show, which was originally a huge hit in the late nineties, will be returning this year to mark its 20th anniversary - and a teaser image has been released by ITV showing Adam, Pete, Jenny, David and Karen.

After a highly successful run last year Cold Feet is filming a seventh series to continue the stories of the best friends and their turbulent lives.

The ITV show had five series from 1997 to 2003 and it returned for another run last autumn, described by ITV as its “most successful drama launch of 2016” and winning over a new generation of fans whose parents watched the original episodes.

Creator Mike Bullen says the new series would reflect issues the now 50-something characters would face 20 years on from its launch in the nineties.

He said: “Twenty years ago, when Cold Feet began, I was just trying to write a show that would amuse and hopefully move my own generation.

“That remains the aim. It’s just that, with the passage of time, we’re a generation older.

“We don’t face the same issues, but there are still issues to be faced.

“We weren’t a tribute act to ourselves; we’ve still got something to say.

“I’ve met quite a few viewers who knew of the show because their parents watched the original and are now fans in their own right. I get a huge buzz out of that.”