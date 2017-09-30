Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre invited shoppers to celebrate the latest styles at their Denim Days fashion event.

The centre celebrated classic denim fashions to ensure locals are wearing the latest trends in time for autumn.

Shoppers were invited to bring denim items to be jazzed up at the centre’s pop up creation station where denim doctors were on hand to revamp old garments. Children were given the chance to get creative by making their own denim patches at the workshop to take home.

Centre manager Julie Webb said: “Our retailers have an amazing range of denim fashions and our September Denim Days event helped to celebrate everything from stylish fashion pieces to on – trend home pieces.

“Our denim workshop allowed both children and adults to ‘jazz up’ their jeans on Saturday and it was great to see so many shoppers getting involved.”

