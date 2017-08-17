Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester city centre is set to be transformed into a giant children’s play area for an entire weekend after Chester Zoo announced plans to take its popular PLAY! attraction into the heart of the city.

Almost 20 free activities will take place between Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, including animal discovery trails, giant board games, storytelling, hopscotch, a silent disco, giant video games, Lego brick adventures and much more.

CH1ChesterBID, Chester’s Business Improvement District (BID) company, has worked with Chester Zoo on the special #ChesterPLAYdate weekend, in partnership with Chester Cathedral, Chester Castle, Grosvenor Museum, Storyhouse and other organisations.

The idea follows on from the success of Chester Zoo’s PLAY! attraction, which launched in May this year and encourages children to explore the outdoors and have fun whilst learning through play.

The PLAY! attraction was inspired by the African habitats of Madagascar and includes grassed areas, forests, a dry river bed and a beach.

One of Chester Zoo’s PLAY! champions Charlotte Daily said: “Our PLAY! area at Chester Zoo has proven to be so popular that we decided to set up a play date with the city centre!

“From den building and a spot the animal trail to storytelling and giant video games projected onto a huge screen, there will definitely be something for everyone to get involved in. It’s all about letting youngsters and their families have fun and learn outdoors, as well as bringing them all the wellbeing benefits that come with active play.

“We’re really excited to be bringing PLAY! to Chester city centre and we’re encouraging everyone to take part in the activities and share their pictures using the hashtag #ChesterPLAYdate.”

BID manager at CH1ChesterBID Carl Critchlow added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Chester Zoo and our other city centre partners on a campaign that will bring all the wonderful aspects of the PLAY! attraction to our city centre.

“All the activities have been planned at key locations and landmarks throughout the city centre so it’s a fantastic opportunity for families and the young at heart to get together and have some fun – that’s what the summer holidays are all about.

“It promises to be a memorable weekend and we really hope people take the opportunity to get involved and explore everything the city centre has to offer.”

For more information on the free activities taking place and to download a full map, visit Chester Zoo’s website.