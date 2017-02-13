Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Chester women, who only began dancing 18 months ago, are putting on their first ever dance event on Valentine’s Day.

Trudie Gillespie and Emma Fisher are encouraging unattached people to dress up for an evening of dancing and fun.

The event will be held in the Town Hall grand assembly room with music and entertainment.

Emma, a personal trainer, said: “They are amazing places to meet people and make new friends. Not only is dancing a social event, it is also a great way to keep fit, lose weight and improve your overall wellbeing.”

Trudie, who owns her own dog sitting and walking business, said: “We often hear how few opportunities there are for single people to go out and meet like-minded people and so we decided to do something about it. Nightclubs aren’t for everyone.”

In keeping with the romance and heart theme of the evening, Emma and Trudie have organised a charity raffle in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The evening will start at 7pm and finish at midnight.

Tickets are on sale for the event for £15, from Emma on 07966 874 821 or email to devadancingevents@gmail.com.