Audiences who attended a performance of a modern opera by Chester teenagers were ‘blown away’ and ‘moved to tears’ by the experience.

The opera, commenting on tensions around intolerance towards others, was composed by Matt Baker and Helen Newall for the Quartz Youth Theatre company from Theatre in the Quarter.

Based originally on the Prioress’ Tale from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, the piece was reworked by the teenagers so it would speak to a modern audience and for the audience to reflect on the tensions which prevail in today’s world.

The production team at Theatre in the Quarter immediately received a wave of praise for the work through social media, including such feedback as ‘astonishing’, ‘stunning’, ‘very powerful’, ‘beautiful singing’.

(Image: Neil Kendall)

Senior lecturer in drama and education at University of Chester, Una Meehan, said: “I had shivers watching it, and forgot I was watching youth theatre. It was a spectacular adaptation of The Prioress’ Tale, everyone being taught Chaucer should see it! I was simply blown away!”

The piece was directed by Joseph Mann and choreographed by Cariad Morgan.

In the interpretation by Helen Newall and Matt Baker, a young boy walks through the twisted streets in the Quarter of the Infidel on his way to school.

Upon hearing the song to Mary, Mother of God, Alma Redemptoris Mater, he decides he will learn to sing this for his mother on Christmas Day.

The devil enters the hearts of the infidel and the Queen of the Infidel incites his murder. He is thrown into a pit.

His mother searches for him in vain until a vision comforts her and leads her to his body. Astonishingly the chant Alma Redemptoris Mater can still be heard from the mouth of the boy.

(Image: UGC)

Composer Matt Baker explained: “The students have worked very hard in rehearsing the many harmonies, solos and dramatic moves to this operetta, and most importantly finding a context for a highly contentious plot which may reflect the tensions in our world today.”

He concluded: “The team and I are exceptionally proud of the level of commitment the teenagers gave to this complex piece of work.”

A parent commented: “What has been so lovely for us as parents is that we’ve been watching some of these young people since they were eight or nine and have seen them blossom.

“I love what Theatre in the Quarter does, which is to challenge the students to produce really adventurous and difficult work. And the musical standards! Amazing!”

Theatre in the Quarter will be producing three more original plays this Christmas at St Mary’s Creative Space.

(Image: UGC)

Patchwork Nativity is a hilarious and colourful musical play told by young adults with additional needs.

Jigsaw Music Theatre are creating a magical Christmas play called The Boy Who Wrote Messages while their peers in Blacon, Rewind (delivered also with Cheshire Dance) are busily rehearsing their new play The Girl With No Name.

More information can be found on the Theatre in the Quarter or Creative Marys Facebook page.