Popular sandwich chain Subway will celebrate its first anniversary on Greyhound Retail Park in Chester on Friday (September 22) – and free subs are up for grabs to celebrate.

Customers who visit the store between 11am and 7pm will be able to enjoy a free six-inch sub of their choice with the purchase of a regular drink.

Vouchers offering massive discounts on future orders will even be handed out.

The Greyhound Retail Park store will also be launching a new offer of a freshly baked cookie and coffee for just £1.50.

Business owner Graeme Keast commented: “It’s very exciting to be celebrating the first anniversary of our Subway store at the Greyhound Retail Park in Chester.

“The support shown by the local community over the past year has been overwhelming so we wanted to show our appreciation by offering free subs for one day only.

“To create a real buzz in store, we’ll also have our very own mascot, Subman, ready and waiting to greet our customers.”

Whilst the Subway brand is the world’s largest specialist sandwich provider with over 2,500 stores across the UK and Ireland, each of its stores is owned by business people and families like Graeme who live in the community.