Chester’s new £37m cultural centre Storyhouse is preparing to celebrate its first Christmas with a fabulous line-up of events for all the family.

The world premiere of playwright Glyn Maxwell’s stage version of Enid Blyton’s The Secret Seven comes to Storyhouse’s 500 seat thrust stage between December 1 and January 14.

The show has been brought to life by the same award-winning team behind Stig of the Dump, Alice in Wonderland and Wind in the Willows.

Storyhouse’s popular outdoor summer cinema season Moonlight Flicks is being brought indoors this winter.

(Image: Peter Cook)

Christmas Flicks will see festive season favourites Edward Scissorhands, Gremlins and It’s a Wonderful Life in the majestic setting of Storyhouse’s art deco foyer on The Kitchen (Storyhouse’s restaurant) Big Screen.

Movie fans will listen to the film’s audio through headsets and the ticket price includes a glass of fizz. Films will also be played in Storyhouse’s boutique cinema.

In partnership with CH1ChesterBID, Storyhouse’s children’s library The Den will be transformed into a grotto this Christmas, when children and their families are being invited to listen to stories with Santa . Visit every Saturday and Sunday between November 18 and December 17.

(Image: UGC)

Actor, presenter and broadcaster Craig Charles returns to Storyhouse on December 18 to tell the story of Hansel and Gretel underscored by atmospheric music from Ensemble Deva.

Storyhouse’s studio theatre and rooftop bar the Garret will welcome Molly Naylor (from Sky 1 sitcom After Hours) to host three evenings of comedy, live music and performance poetry over the weekend of December 14, 15, 16.

Classical music fans are being catered for in an auspicious New Year’s Eve celebration. Simon Rattle will conduct the Berlin Philharmonic in a unique live on-screen broadcast in the Storyhouse cinema.

In partnership with the University of Chester, Storyhouse is presenting The Christmas Lectures on December 4 and 5 - a series of free hour long lectures covering a range of fascinating subjects delivered by faculty members.

(Image: UGC)

There will also be a range of arts and crafts activities for kids, a Christmas present wrapping station, Christmas carolers, charity present and food bank donation points, a replica of The Secret Seven shed installed in Storyhouse’s lobby and the first-ever Storyhouse Christmas tree.

CEO at Storyhouse Andrew Bentley said: “We are so excited for our first Christmas in Storyhouse. We’ve already welcomed over 285,000 people through our doors, and hope that Christmas is going to continue to draw people in from across the borough and beyond.”

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com