Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schools and businesses across Chester and Ellesmere Port baked, bought and ate cake all in the name of charity on Friday (September 29).

Events were held across the area to support Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Since the idea was introduced in 1990 coffee mornings across the country have raised a staggering £165.5 million.